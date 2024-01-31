Gościem Karoliny Pondel-Sycz w podcaście DGPTalk Eureka! jest Matthias Strobel, założycielem i prezesem MusicTech Germany - Federalnego Stowarzyszenia Technologii Muzycznej w Niemczech.

MusicTech Germany

MusicTech Germany reprezentuje wspólne interesy twórców sprzętu i oprogramowania muzycznego, instytucji badawczych, dostawców usług technologii muzycznej oraz artystów, którzy są pionierami innowacji w epoce cyfrowej. Główną misją stowarzyszenia jest promowanie współpracy i wypełnianie luki w komunikacji i wiedzy pomiędzy tradycyjnym przemysłem muzycznym a pionierami technologii muzycznych. W rozmowie Matthias Strobel przyznaje, że technologią, która obecnie jest wśród głównych zainteresowań MusicTech Germany jest AI i narzędzia oparte o uczenie maszynowe. Twierdzi jednak, że musimy przejść jeszcze długą drogę, żeby zobaczyć artystów AI, którzy rozumieją nas jako ludzkie istoty. Jest to spowodowane tym, że modele AI nie odczuwają emocji, które dla ludzi są motywacją do tworzenia muzyki, a jednym z głównych elementów branży muzycznej jest współodczuwanie - Słuchamy muzyki, ponieważ chcemy doświadczać, przeżywać. Chcemy poczuć emocje, tańczyć, być szczęśliwymi. To porusza bardzo wiele rzeczy w naszych umysłach, co może sprawić na razie tylko muzyka stworzona przez człowieka. Model AI nie może być uzależniony od narkotyków albo mieć złamanego serca. To są ludzkie emocje, które popychają ludzi do tworzenia sztuki i muzyki. Jak na razie AI nie jest do tego zdolna – wyjaśnia.

Autor: Karolina Pondel-Sycz, Fundacja Marsz dla Nauki, Polska. Wywiad został nagrany w ramach grantu dziennikarskiego podczas Berlin Science Week 2023. Rozmowa w języku angielskim.

Karolina Pondel-Sycz's guest in the DGPTalk Eureka! podcast is Matthias Strobel, founder and president of MusicTech Germany - the Federal Association of Music Technology in Germany.



MusicTech Germany

MusicTech Germany represents the common interests of music hardware and software developers, music technology research institutions, service providers and artists who are pioneering innovation in the digital age. The association's main mission is to promote cooperation and bridge the communication and knowledge gap between the traditional music industry and music technology pioneers. In an interview, Matthias Strobel admits that the technology currently among MusicTech Germany's main interests is AI and tools based on machine learning. However, he says we still have a long way to come to see AI artists who understand us as human beings. This is because AI models don't feel emotions, which for humans is the motivation for making music, and one of the main elements of the music industry is to empathize - We listen to music because we want to experience, to relive. We want to feel emotions, to dance, to be happy. This moves a lot of things in our brains, which only music created by humans can do for now. The AI model can't be addicted to drugs or have a broken heart. These are human emotions that push people to create art and music. So far, AI is not capable of that.”, he explains.



Author: Karolina Pondel-Sycz, March for Science Foundation, Poland. The interview was recorded with the Berlin Science Week Journalism Research Grant. Interview in English.